Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 24 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Tea lauded in Taiwan

Assam Tea lauded in Taiwan
October 24
12:36 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Assam tea managed to wow Taiwanese with its distinct flavor.

Two tea experts from Assam — chief advisory officer, Tocklai Tea Research Institute, Pradip Baruah and Raj Barooah of Aideobarie tea garden in Jorhat were invited by National Chung Hsing University in Taiwan.

They were invited to help tea become a leverage point between Act East policy of India and New Southbound policy of Taiwan.

Taiwan is known for its mild oolong tea across the globe. Partially oxidised and roasted, it is a variety between green and black teas.

Assam is known for its black tea which was showcased at the university by the experts.

The university, one of the oldest is a research-led comprehensive university in South District, Taichung, Taiwan.

The New Southbound Policy is the initiative of the Taiwan government under President Tsai Ing-wen to enhance cooperation and exchange between Taiwan and 18 countries in Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Australasia.

Barooah said Chien-teh Chen of the department of agronomy at the National Chung Hsing University who tasted Assam tea said he was impressed by the potential and was amazed to see the kind of flavours.

Barooah, who has launched Rujani brand, displayed 15 varieties of teas.

Teh Chen is coming to Assam soon. The entire programme is under the umbrella of India-Taiwan Cooperation Programme and involves people-to-people and industry-to-industry contacts reports The Telegraph.

Baruah, a tea researcher and chief advisory officer of the Tocklai institute, explained about Assam tea and types of teas produced. The teas were displayed on a gamocha to help students and faculty members of the Taiwanese university to connect with the culture of the state.

SOURCE: Northeast Now

 

Tags
assam teaAssam tea in Taiwan
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.