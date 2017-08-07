Tue, 08 Aug 2017

Assam Teacher Arrested Under POCSO Act

Assam Teacher Arrested Under POCSO Act
August 07
14:33 2017
Faizuddin Laskar, a teacher of a private high school in Assam’s Hailakandi district,who was in the news recently after a few photographs went viral in social media where he was seen hugging a girl inside a classroom,was arrested by police under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO)Act, Section 192 of IPC, Section 67 of the IT Act. This was informed by Hailakandi SP PranabJyotiGoswami.

“The photographs were clicked by another girl of the same class. Faizuddin also admitted that, while he had proposed to marry the girl, her parents had refused the proposal and fixed her marriage with another person. Following refused his proposal he had tried to use the photographs to break the marriage,”Goswami said.

“These photographs were taken about 10 months ago. The girl had appeared in the Class 10 examination last year and her parents claiming that she was 18. But we are investigating the matter as she was a child when she was sexually abused by her teacher,”Goswami further added.

Faizuddin Laskar
