Assam Team to Visit Disputed Border Area

An Assam government delegation would visit the disputed border with Nagaland on Friday following reports that the neighbouring State has set up a sub-division inside Golaghat district of Assam.

The delegation would be headed by Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, an MLA of Bokakhat constituency in Golaghat district.

“Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has constituted a six-member delegation under the leadership of Agriculture Minister Atul Bora to visit Assam-Nagaland border to take stock of the latest situation there,” an official release said.

PTI