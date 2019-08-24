Assam to auction 10-year government securities

NET Bureau

The Assam government on Friday said it will sell 10-year tenure securities by auction to be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India.

An official release said the government decided to sell the dated securities for an amount of Rs 700 crore with 10-year tenure by auction, to be conducted by the RBI at its Mumbai Office on August 27.

All competitive bids may be submitted electronically on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) System between 10.30 am and 12 pm on the day of the auction, it said.

Non-competitive bids may be submitted only electronically between 10.30 am and 11.30 am on the day of the auction.

The results will be displayed on the RBI website on August 27, the release added.

Source: The Arunachal Times