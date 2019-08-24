Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 24 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Assam to auction 10-year government securities

Assam to auction 10-year government securities
August 24
12:03 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The Assam government on Friday said it will sell 10-year tenure securities by auction to be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India.

An official release said the government decided to sell the dated securities for an amount of Rs 700 crore with 10-year tenure by auction, to be conducted by the RBI at its Mumbai Office on August 27.

All competitive bids may be submitted electronically on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) System between 10.30 am and 12 pm on the day of the auction, it said.

Non-competitive bids may be submitted only electronically between 10.30 am and 11.30 am on the day of the auction.

The results will be displayed on the RBI website on August 27, the release added.

Source: The Arunachal Times

Tags
assamauctionGovernment SecuritiesReserve Bank of India
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.