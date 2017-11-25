Assam to Celebrate ‘Lachit Divas’ in Different State Capitals

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said the Assam government would celebrate ‘Lachit Divas’ at various state capitals in the country from next year to promote the ideals of Lachit Borphukan — the legendary general of Assam’s history.

Taking part in the Lachit Divas celebration at the statue of the General at Brahmaputra riverfront in Guwahati, Sonowal said Borphukan is one of the best examples of heroism and patriotism in world history.

Lachit Borphukan was a commander in the Ahom kingdom in Assam known for his leadership and valour in the 1671 Battle of Saraighat that thwarted a drawn-out attempt by Mughal forces under the command of Ramsingh I to take back Kamrup now modern day Guwahati.

“People all across the country and especially the youth, must know about his heroic deeds and how he fought for his motherland even when he was severely ill. The youth must emulate his ideals and get inspired by his vision and patriotism,” Sonowal said.

The first such countrywide celebration would take place in New Delhi followed by state capitals such as Hyderabad, Bangalore and Kolkata in a phased manner, he said. Sonowal also called upon the Assamese diaspora to join hands with the state government in successfully celebrating Lachit Divas in different parts of the country.

Sonowal said a chapter on the life and accomplishments of the Ahom dynasty 17th century army General Lachit Borphukan would be included in the school curriculum. He also said the park in front of Lachit Borphukan’s statue on the bank of River Brahmaputra would be shortly developed as part of the Smart City mission reflecting the rich legacy of Borphukan.

Cultural Affairs Minister Naba Kumar Doley in his speech highlighted the secular nature of Lachit Borphukan’s character citing the example of Ismail Siddiqui alias Bagh Hazarika who was one of his able lieutenants in the fight against Mughals.

Doley also urged the people to follow Lachit Borphukan’s footsteps to maintain peace and harmony amongst all communities in the state.

