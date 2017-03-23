Assam to Establish a Complex of Brahmaputra Board in Majuli

A complex of the Brahmaputra board will be set up in Majuli, this was announced by Assam Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal.

While interacting with the officials of Brahmaputra Board he said, “Our government will provide 10 bighas of land to set up Brahmaputra Board complex in Majuli which will include office, godown and a guest house.”

Sonowal further directed the officials to take all necessary measures to prevent flood and erosion in Majuli.

Sonowal held a meeting with Brahmaputra Board officials at Assam Bhawan in Delhi on Thursday. He further instructed the officials to complete repair works of embankments before the rainy season.

The Chairman and officials of the board will conduct aerial survey of Majuli to develop effective mechanism for lasting solution of flood and erosion.