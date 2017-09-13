Assam to Organise Barak Cultural and Tourism Festival in November

Assam government would organise a three-day Barak Cultural and Tourism festival in November to promote the rich civilization and potential of the Barak river and its valley in the global arena, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.

“Our aim is to discover Barak and stimulate development in the valley. This festival will definitely create an environment for reconnecting the people with their roots and rejuvenate the Barak valley civilization”, Sonowal said while chairing the first organizing committee meeting of the festival.

The state government is committed to focus equally on the development of Brahmaputra and Barak valleys and three hilly districts of the state, he said.

The chief minister also directed the organizing committee to prepare a plan to successfully highlight the valley’s rich culture, history, traditional cuisine, sports and its potential to emerge as an important economic hub, an official release said.

The festival was scheduled to be simultaneously held in all the three districts-Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi- of Barak valley covering the entire stretch of the river.

Minister of Finance, Education and Health Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of Transport, Industry and Commerce Chandra Mohan Patowary, PWD Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia, MLAs of Barak Valley districts and senior government officials were present at the meeting.

-PTI