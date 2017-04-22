Assam to Provide Skill Development Training to 1.5 Lakh Youths

In a bid to generate employment in the state, BJP-led Assam government is all set to provide skill development trainings to 1.5 lakh youths in the current financial year.

“Training will be given in various fields such as manufacturing and hospitality sectors,” informed Mission Director of the Skill Development Mission AP Tiwari.

It is to be mentioned that Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has planned to set up Centre of Excellence in nine districts of Assam.

According to a source, “In this regard, Memorandum of Understanding has been also signed with a Singapore based institute to set up skill development centre in the state.”

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) is the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE). The objective of this Skill Certification Scheme is to enable a large number of Indian youth to take up industry-relevant skill training that will help them in securing a better livelihood.

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra will be set up in all districts of Assam and private sectors have shown interest to further extend support.