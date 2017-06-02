Assam to Publish Draft NRC on Dec 31

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday informed that the draft NRC will be published on December 31 2017.

Sonowal’s statement comes amidst the Gauhati High Court ruling that panchayat-issued residency certificates would not be regarded as valid contrary to which the Centre has said, “We are considering the reliability of the ration card as a supporting document for the purpose of updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC).”

According to the original plans, the draft NRC was scheduled to be published on March 31, but it missed the deadline. The Chief Minister revealed this while visiting the Nasatra Krishnaguru Sewashram in Barpeta.