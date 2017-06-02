Fri, 02 Jun 2017

Northeast Today

Assam to Publish Draft NRC on Dec 31

Assam to Publish Draft NRC on Dec 31
June 02
16:51 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday informed that the draft NRC will be published on December 31 2017.

Sonowal’s statement comes amidst the Gauhati High Court ruling that panchayat-issued residency certificates would not be regarded as valid contrary to which the Centre has said, “We are considering the reliability of the ration card as a supporting document for the purpose of updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC).”

According to the original plans, the draft NRC was scheduled to be published on March 31, but it missed the deadline. The Chief Minister revealed this while visiting the Nasatra Krishnaguru Sewashram in Barpeta.

Tags
Draft NRCNRCNRC Assam
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.