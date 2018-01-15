Assam to Recruit Sporting Talents in Police, Civil Services

Taking a cue from Haryana, the Assam government has now decided to give financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1 crore and a job in state’s civil and police services to sports persons who excel in national and international events.

Speaking at the final of the Hockey India 8th Sub-Junior Men’s National Championship 2018 at Hojai today, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the state government will constitute a high level committee to finalise a module for appointing players, who participate at the national and international sporting events and bring laurels for the country.

“Those players of the state who participate in the national and international sporting events and win medallions for state and country would be given financial awards up to the tune of Rs 1 crore besides jobs in the level of Assam Police Service and Assam Civil Service and in other allied services,” Sonowal said.

Haryana government has a similar policy where state’s players are given monetary assistance and job in state services.

Sonowal said the state government is committed to the development of sports in all the districts of the state.

The chief minister said the national level hockey tournament would help in promoting the game in the remotest part of the country.

In the final, hosts Assam rallied back from a 0-2 setback in the first half to beat Rajasthan 3-2 and lift the eighth Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2018 (B Division) here at the Hojai Hockey Stadium.

PTI