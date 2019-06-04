Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 04 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

Assam To Reduce Minimum Age For Panchayat Head from 35 Years from 25

Assam To Reduce Minimum Age For Panchayat Head from 35 Years from 25
June 04
12:27 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The Assam government on Monday decided to reduce the minimum age for becoming a panchayat head to 25 years from the existing 35 years.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting, a release from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

However, the norm of having a maximum of two children for the same post will remain, it said.

The cabinet also decided to enact a new legislation — Assam Private Placement Agencies for Recruitment Regulation Act — to safeguard the interest of youths working outside the state.

Besides, the eviction drive to clear the community lands from encroachments will be carried out under the amended Assam Land Revenue Regulation Act, 1886, instead of the ongoing exercise under a Gauhati High Court order, the release said.

The state government has planned to raise the authorised capital in Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) to Rs. 5,000 crore from the existing Rs. 250 crore, the CMO said.

The cabinet also decided to raise the remuneration of the members of the development councils to Rs. 25,000 a month from Rs. 5,000, while that of the chief executive members to Rs. 45,000 from Rs. 16,000.

Source: NDTV

Tags
assamPanchayat head
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.