Assam to Upgrade 3 More Colleges into Universities

Post upgrading the premier educational institution of Northeast — Cotton College into Cotton University, Assam government is now all set to upgrade three more colleges of Assam into varsity.

“In a bid to bring about fast changes in the field of higher education in the state, we have decided to upgrade three more colleges into university,” said Assam Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, adding, “The three colleges, namely Bajali College in Barpeta, Madhabdev College in Lakhimpur and Sankardev College in Hojai, will become universities in August this year.”

Sarma further added that Assam government will introduce bills for the purpose during the Assembly monsoon session in August. While announcing the move, Sarma mentioned the strong opposition faced by him and Assam government for converting century-old Cotton College into Cotton University, “Allegations were leveled against me that I was trying to destroy the century old glorious history of Cotton College by converting it into a university. I understand that some such allegations were based purely on emotion and nostalgia of many people attached with Cotton College. However government was firm in its decision.”

“We do not want Cotton University to compete with varsities in Assam. Cotton University must compete with the top universities in India as well as South East Asia,” asserted Sarma, adding, “In the next three years, Cotton University must be able to attract students from South East Asian countries by introducing best innovating courses in different fields and creating new vistas in research.”