Assam Tribal King Arrested for Raping Woman, Granted Bail

A 53-year old tribal ‘king’ in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district was arrested on charges of raping a 33-year-old woman and was granted bail by the district court on Wednesday.

Harsing Ronghang, the titular king of the Karbi people, was arrested on Tuesday night based on an FIR lodged by the woman, the mother of four children who charged the man of raping her and house trespass, police said. He was summoned to Hamren police station and arrested there in the night, the police said.

The FIR claimed that the tribal ‘king’ went to the woman’s house in interior Hamren on May 17 and allegedly raped her in the night. Before leaving the next morning, he threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone, the officer in-charge of Hamren police station said.

But she told her neighbours about the incident a few days later and the news spread in the area. Village elders and residents called a meeting on May 23 where the accused reportedly admitted to his crime.

Following this, the woman lodged the FIR in the police station on Tuesday, the OC said adding the medical examination reports of the two have not yet been received.

There was no mention of the husband in the FIR. The man was granted bail by a local court where he was produced during the day.

-PTI