Mon, 15 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Assam wins 8th Sub-junior National Hockey C’ship

January 15
16:21 2018
Hosts Assam Hockey rallied back from a 0-2 setback in the first half to beat Hockey Rajasthan 3-2 in the final of the 8th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2018 (B Division), here at the Hojai Hockey stadium on Sunday.

Playing in front of a boisterous audience, Hockey Rajasthan were quick to take the lead with five goals by Shivam (22′) and Romit Pal (31′) but the fightback by hosts Assam Hockey enthralled the local crowds as they began the second half with positive intent.

Their first breakthrough came in as Manish Sahani (39′) scored off a penalty stroke.

He then converted a PC in the 57th minute to equalise.

The hosts held on to their nerves not falling back in the last few minutes only to score via Abdullah Khan (69′).

In the third and fourth placing match, Hockey Himachal beat Hockey Him 1-0 in a closely-fought encounter.

It was Harpal (5′) who scored the lone goal of the match.

ANI

HockeyRajasthan
This may take a second or two.