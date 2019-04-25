Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 25 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Assam: Young Girl Gang-Raped in Hojai

Assam: Young Girl Gang-Raped in Hojai
April 25
15:15 2019
NET Bureau

In a shocking incident, a young girl was gang-raped in Dighaljarani under Hojai district on Wednesday. According to reports, seven miscreants raped the girl and recorded the whole incident.

According to reports, the incident took place in Dighaljarani village, when the minor on her way to a relative’s house with her brother in law. The miscreants attacked both of them and dragged the girl to a jungle, where they executed the crime.

Meanwhile, after being informed about the incident, police initiated an investigation and detained five in connection with the incident. The detainees were identified as Golap Hussain, Sahid Ahmed, Alim Uddin, Dildar Ahmed and Abdul Motin. The locals demanded strict actions against the culprits.

Source: Pratidin Time

