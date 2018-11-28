Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 28 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Youth Conferred With Social Changemaker Award

Assam Youth Conferred With Social Changemaker Award
November 28
17:24 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Maihursa Boro, a young social entrepreneur hailing from Udalguri district in Assam was conferred the prestigious Social Changemaker Award by The Indian Awaz, in an event held in Kolkata at the Circle Club on Sunday (November 25).

Maihursa Boro comes from a humble background and his father is a headmaster.

“Even after facing hardships, Maihursa braved to be an entrepreneur and made his mind to foray into entrepreneurship and promoted YPM Group since 2010. He is a brilliant young entrepreneur having tremendous energy. A man of positive attitude towards one and all,” informed Md Naznim Ahmed in a message to Northeast Today.

“Young, dynamic, hardworking and soft spoken is how one could describe him,” the message further added.

Currently he is holding the position of Group Director at Aspire Group of Institutes; Principal of Aspire Junior College, Founder Secretary of YPM Education Society, Managing Director of YPM Media Pvt. Ltd, Founder of Bodoland Entrepreneurship Foundation and many more to his credits.

He is socially active and engaged in many activities for the upliftment of the society.

It may be mentioned here that earlier in 2012, he was also awarded “Young Communication-Achiever Award” by the Whistling Woods International School of Communication, Mumbai.

Tags
assamChangemakerUdalguri
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.