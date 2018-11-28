Assam Youth Conferred With Social Changemaker Award

NET Bureau

Maihursa Boro, a young social entrepreneur hailing from Udalguri district in Assam was conferred the prestigious Social Changemaker Award by The Indian Awaz, in an event held in Kolkata at the Circle Club on Sunday (November 25).

Maihursa Boro comes from a humble background and his father is a headmaster.

“Even after facing hardships, Maihursa braved to be an entrepreneur and made his mind to foray into entrepreneurship and promoted YPM Group since 2010. He is a brilliant young entrepreneur having tremendous energy. A man of positive attitude towards one and all,” informed Md Naznim Ahmed in a message to Northeast Today.

“Young, dynamic, hardworking and soft spoken is how one could describe him,” the message further added.

Currently he is holding the position of Group Director at Aspire Group of Institutes; Principal of Aspire Junior College, Founder Secretary of YPM Education Society, Managing Director of YPM Media Pvt. Ltd, Founder of Bodoland Entrepreneurship Foundation and many more to his credits.

He is socially active and engaged in many activities for the upliftment of the society.

It may be mentioned here that earlier in 2012, he was also awarded “Young Communication-Achiever Award” by the Whistling Woods International School of Communication, Mumbai.