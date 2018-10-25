Assam Youth Leader joins ULFA(I), releases Video

NET Bureau

A video clip of an All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leader dressed in army fatigues and brandishing an assault rifle has gone viral in Assam.

In the video uploaded on Facebook recently, AASU leader Pankaj Protim Dutta claims he has joined the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent), a banned insurgent outfit.

Dutta has been missing since early September, police said, adding that there was also a missing person complaint in his name.

“We know he joined ULFA (I) about a month and a half back. He has been missing since. His last location was traced to Tinsukia in Upper Assam,” said Dhruba Bora, Additional Superintendent of Police, Golaghat.

Datta, till recently served as the vice president of the Dergaon unit of AASU in Golaghat district.

In the video, Dutta says in Assamese how he is a representative of the young generation who wants to safeguard the existence of the Axomiya Jaati, the indigenous people, and how he wants to fight for an independent Assam even as he urged others to join the banned outfit.

Dutta (27), also complained about how for everything the state has to beg the central government.

The student leader also apologized to the AASU leadership for not keeping them in the loop. AASU leaders could not be contacted for their comments.

SOURCE: Hindustan Times