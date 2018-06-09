Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 09 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Assam: Youths Lynched in Suspicion of Child Kidnappers

Assam: Youths Lynched in Suspicion of Child Kidnappers
June 09
14:07 2018
In a tragic incident, two Guwahati youths have became victims of fake social media reports on child kidnapping (locally known as xupadhora) in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Friday night.

According to the reports, the duo Nilotpal Das and Abhijit Nath were beaten to death by mob in the name of child kidnapper at Panjuri Kacharigaon village near Kangthailangso under Dokmoka police station.

However in the evening, mob had suspected them to be child abductors and gheraoed their vehicle and the youths were brutally beaten up by some people.

In the video, the youths had appealed the mob that they are Assamese, not child kidnapper.

But locals didn’t listen their appeal and brutally beaten them. They have also damaged the vehicle used by the youths. The youths had succumbed to their injuries on spot.

Later, Dokmoka police had recovered the bodies.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ordered state police ADGP Mukesh Agarwala to rush to the spot and take stern action against the culprits.

