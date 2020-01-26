Assamese a must for government jobs, says State Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET Bureau

State Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that a Bill will be introduced in the next Assembly session to make Assamese a compulsory subject up to Class-X in the State, barring the BTAD and Barak Valley districts.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Sarma said, “We’re going to introduce a Bill making Assamese a compulsory subject up to Class-X, barring the BTAD and Barak Valley districts. For getting State government jobs, a candidate should have Assamese as a subject up to Class-X. Even if an Assamese candidate schooled in English medium doesn’t have Assamese up to Class-X, he/she will be ineligible for State government jobs. We’re going to implement this criterion in case of admission into medical and engineering colleges in the State as well.”

Spelling out the schemes which the department is going to implement in the coming six months, Sarma said, “Since we’re going to be busy in implementing various schemes there’ll be no transfer-posting in the department for the next six months. The schemes to be implemented are related to diverse areas ranging from school and college infrastructure to appointment of teachers and provincialization of educational institutions. We need Rs 3,000 crore to implement the schemes that are to benefit sixty lakh students and one lakh teachers. With this in mind, I appeal to the teachers not to visit Dispur and Kahilipara (Directorates of Education) and keep themselves busy in classrooms since we’re here to address their grievances. If they’ve anything to say, they can get that uploaded in our website.”

Source: The Sentinel