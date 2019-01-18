Assamese Actress Barsha Rani Bishaya Inaugurates ‘The Royal Crown’ Restaurant

NET Bureau

Luxury dining in Guwahati got a new destination from Friday with the inauguration of The Royal Crown in presence of leading Assamese actress Barsha Rani Bishaya. The Royal Crown, situated at ABC, GS Road, Guwahati, offers a multi-cuisine experience with live music, live kitchen, low-height seating space, mood lighting and midnight bar.

Speaking on the occasion, leading Assamese actress Barsha Rani Bishaya said that the ambiance at The Royal Crown is to look out for. “Eating out is always fun when you get the right mix of great food and great ambiance. I think the Royal Crown ticks the right boxes when it comes to food and ambiance. I am happy to be here today, and will surely come again,” said Barsha Rani Bishaya.

Worth mentioning that the restaurant offers a wide range of Indian, Tandoor, Chinese, Thai and Continental cuisines.