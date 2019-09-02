Assamese edition of the book “Haj Diary” launched

NET Bureau

“The Indian diaspora in the Saudi Arabia and Gulf are contributing significantly for the development of those countries,” this was stated by Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Guwahati, while unveiling the Assamese edition of the book “Haj Diary”, authored by Nurul Islam Laskar. Monsur said that he was posted in the Gulf for over three years and has seen with his own eyes how Indians, starting from the unskilled labourer to the skilled engineers and technicians, are working hard in countries like Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE for building a strong infrastructure in those countries. He felt that this must be one of the major reasons for which the Indian Prime Minister is being lauded generously by those countries today.

Earlier, Dr SaumenBharatiya, CMD of the Byatikram Group, the publishers of the book, informed the audience at the Guwahati Press Club that the episodes of the book were serialized in the English daily “Eastern Chronicle” and its sister publication “DainikJugasankha.” On popular demand, the Assamese version of the book has been brought out now.

The author of the book, Nurul Islam Laskar, said that the Haj pilgrimage is a dream come true for most Muslim people of the world. But the non-Muslim people, who do not themselves go for this pilgrimage, are also eager to get a first-hand account of this “biggest event of the world.” It is mainly for them that this book has been brought out.

Kamala Begum, who comes from Rangapara near Tezpur and who translated this book, informed the audience that though she is basically a poet, this is her first attempt at translation from another language to Assamese. She gave an account of her physical handicaps which keeps her confined to bed most of the times, but she stated, “Once I took up the challenge of translating this book, I got new energy in me, and I hope I have done my best to bring out the essence of the Haj journey for the benefit of our readers in Assam.”

Bibhuti Dutta representing the India-Bangladesh Friendship Society and Jashoda Chettri, Director of Sikkim House, Guwahati were also present on the occasion.

The book launch was followed by an interactive session with cine star PreetyKongana under the series “Respect Womanhood” programme. The session was conducted by Monmoromi Mahanta.