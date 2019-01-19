Assamese Film “Xhoihobote Dhemalite” (Rainbow fields) Shortlisted For ‘Oscars Of Sound’

NET Bureau

Assamese film “Xhoihobote Dhemalite” (Rainbow fields) directed by Bidyut Kotoky is just a step away from getting nominated for the MPSE “Golden Reels Award” in Foreign Film category which acknowledges the year’s best work in the various areas of sound editing: Dialogue, ADR, Effects, Foley and Music.

Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) is an honorary society of motion picture sound editors. The 66th Annual Golden Reel Awards will be held on February 17, 2019 which will honour the sound editorial for the year 2018. This is one of the best prestigious awards in field of sound.

This is the first time that an Assamese movie has been shortlisted for nominations for this prestigious award. The jury panel of MPSE shall decide the nominations among the shortlisted films and the list shall be declared by next week.

The film has already won numerous awards like the Best Narrative Feature in Erie International Film Festival, Pennsylvania and Best Screenplay Award at Treasure Coast International Film Festival in Florida among others.

Source: Pratidin Time