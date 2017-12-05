Assamese Filmmaker Rima Das’ Film to Open SIFFCY

Assamese filmmaker Rima Das’ award-winning “Village Rockstars” will open this year’s Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFFCY).

Over 100 films from over 30 countries will be presented at the third edition of the movie gala, which will run through December 11-17. The fest will have showcase feature, non-feature, shorts and documentaries, and films made by children during its run.

Other films in the line-up include – “The Day My Father Became a Bush”, “Cloud Boy”, “Junod”, “Nafas”, “Glasses”, among others. Twenty-five shorts films made by children from across the globe will be screened in the “Take One” section.

Talking about this year’s gala, festival director, Jitendra Mishra said, “This edition is going to treat the audience with recent hand-picked quality films, with assortment of various topics starting from gender equality, environment, family values, friendship, aspirations, dream, self-confidence and importance of education from across the globe.

“We have designed this very special program by travelling around the world and pushing boundaries, so that we shall bring the best of world cinema for our local children and youth.”

This year SIFFCY will have a special focus on Dutch cinema, for which top-10 Dutch movies have been curated. These films will be presented by Gert Herman from the European Children’s Film Association at the festival.

Santanu Mishra, executive trustee of Smile Foundation and chairman – SIFFCY said, “SIFFCY plays an important role to sensitize children and youth through the medium of infotainment and create a lasting impact in their minds…

“We strongly believe that films represent much more than entertainment; this is the most powerful medium to depict the reality and emulate values.” The week-long movie gala will be held at Siri Fort Auditorium.

-PTI