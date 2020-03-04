Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 04 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Assamese play selected for META Awards

March 04
15:21 2020
NET News Desk

An Assamese play- The Old Man, directed by Sahidul Haque has been selected for the 15th Mahindra Excellency in Theatre Awards (META), 2020. The play has been nominated under various categories including best director, production, actor, light design, choreographer, state design and ensemble.

The Old Man is a dramatic adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s classic The Old Man and the Sea in Assamese and Gibberish language. The play deals with the eternal conflict between human society and nature. It conveys how humans have destroyed nature for their greed and nature has begun to show its anger in retaliation in the form of disasters. The play also deals with loneliness, isolation and old age.

The play will be performed on 16th March at Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, New Delhi.

The Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META), instituted by the Mahindra group is now in its 15th year. It provides a significant platform for theatre across regions, states and dialects in India, META recognizes all aspects of the stage including playwriting, set, costume and light design, direction and performance.

