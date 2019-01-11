Assamese Students Threatened By BJP Leader at Assam University

NET Bureau

BJP leader at Barak valley and High Court advocate, Pradip Dutta had threatened the Assamese students at Assam University for raising their voices against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill.

In the wake of the grave situation, several students from the Assamese community studying at Assam University had come out for candlelight protest against the bill.

Dutta, while warning the Assamese students said that the university was brought to existence amidst the AGP-AASU clash, and no form of protest today by students of the Assamese community will be tolerated. “We will not accept or tolerate any form of protest in the name of community among the students. I will also appeal the Vice Chancellor of the university to take strict measures against the students involved in such protests,” Dutta added.

The BJP leader also said that the students from the Assamese community are in the university to study, and they should only focus on their studies, and refrain from getting involved in any political matters. If the protests continue, indigenous Assamese students will be barred from taking admissions in the university, he warns.

Source: GPlus