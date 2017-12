Assamese Woman Weaves Bhagwat Geeta on Cloth

Breaking the language barrier, Hemprabha, a weaver from Assam, is weaving Bhagwat Geeta on cloth in English and Sanskrit.

Till now, Hemprabha has weaved 500 verses of Bhagwat Geeta in Sanskrit and a chapter in English. She started this work last year in December.

Before this, Hemprabha has weaved six stanzas of Sankardev Gunamala on a 17 inch broad and 80 feet long Guna and Muga Silk cloth, which took her nine months to complete.

“After the hard work of nine months, I weaved the Gunamala on cloth. I have been appreciated a lot all over the state for my work. Now I am weaving Bhagwat Geeta in Sanskrit and English language,” she said.

Hemprabha has ever urged the government for a museum for preservation and display of her work.

