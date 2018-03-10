Assam’s 1st Film on Sanitation Released

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday inaugurated the premiere show of first regional film on Sanitation- ‘Ajanite Mone Mone’. The film was produced by Swachh Bharat Gramin (Assam), under the banner of Ratna productions.

Appreciating the whole team of Ajanite Mone Mone, he said, “Making India the cleanest country is our Prime Minister’s dream. We should all aim to fulfill this dream by contributing our efforts by keeping our environment clean. If every ward takes up the cause and decides to contribute towards the cause, no one can stop in making Guwahati the cleanest city.”

He further added that as a Chief Minister of the state he has bestowed with a lot of responsibilities.

“But if each one of you do not support or help me in this cause, I won’t be able to make it successful. Hence, it is my earnest request to everyone present here to do their part of making the city clean in any way they can,” he stated.

“The team of Ajanite Mone Mone is the first and only team in the entire regional film fraternity to take up this the topic of Sanitation as a subject for the film,” he mentioned, while thanking Siddharth Singh, Director of SBM (g), Assam for continuous efforts.

The film aims to strengthen the Swachh Bharat Mission movement by creating awareness amongst the masses and fulfill the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards complete Swachhata in India.

Talking about the film, Director Upakul Bordoloi said, “ I am extremely glad to be a part of such a memorable moment where Assamese film industry is creating a benchmark among all regional films, by taking up such an important and social issue, as a subject to be filmed. Though the main motive behind making this film would be successful only if we can create an impact in everyone’s mind and ensure a clean and Swachh Assam.”

It is to be mentioned that, the film released its music, trailer and teaser on January 18th of this year. Renowned actors like Sunita Kausik, Raag Oinitom, Baharul Islam has acted in the movie. Zubeen Garg has lent his voice for one of the songs. On Friday, the film is released in 45 theatres across Assam.