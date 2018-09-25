Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 25 Sep 2018

Northeast Today

Assam’s Anurag Saikia Nominated for Filmfare Awards (Marathi) 2018

September 25
14:15 2018
Nominations for Jio Filmfare Awards (Marathi) 2018 is out and the annual award ceremony will be held on Thursday.

The competition is intense and the nominees are eager to know who takes home the Black Lady.

After a massive task of compiling audience votes and jury recommendations, the Filmfare team has finally got the list of the best of 2017.

Anurag Saikia from Assam, a film score composer, music director and instrumentalist is nominated for the 2017 film Manjha directed by Jatin Wagle in the category of ‘Best Background Score’.

He has earlier worked in many films like Mayong: Myth/Reality (2013), Mumbai Varanasi Express (2016), Dikchow Banat Palaax (2016), Maj Rati Ketaki (2017), Xhoixobote Dhemalite (2018), High Jack (2018), Karwaan (2018) and Mulk (2018). He has also worked in the recently released film ‘III Smoking Barrels’.

