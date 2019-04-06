Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 06 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Assam’s BSF Jawan Bipul Borah Martyred Along Three Other BSF Jawans in an encounter in Chhattisgarh,Family Mourns

April 06
14:13 2019
NET Bureau

The news of Assam’s BSF Jawan Bipul Borah being martyred along with three other BSF jawans in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district had set an air of mourning across the state.

Borah’s son Tanmay Borah said that his father was keenly waiting for his board results. Speaking to news agency ANI, Tanmay said, “My father was keenly waiting for my result. I have just given board exams. He used to love my sister more than me. She is eight years old”.

Bipul Bora’s nephew Bhargav Jyoti Bora said, “If the government would have killed all the Naxals in the country then my uncle would have been with us today. However, the government is doing a lot from their end.”

The encounter that broke out between the security forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarh, claimed lives of four jawans of the 114 Battalion of BSF while injuring two others.

 

Source: Pratidin Time

