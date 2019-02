NET Bureau

Assam’s Chayanika Gogoi won two Gold medals in the 71st Senior, 48th Junior and 34th Sub Junior National Track Cycling Championships held in Jaipur, Rajasthan on January 31.

Chayanika participated in the U-16 and U-18 Girl’s Scratch race and collected gold medals in both the events.

It is to be mentioned that another cyclist from Assam, Jayashree Gogoi has also bagged a bronze medal in the U-18 Girl’s Scratch Race.

