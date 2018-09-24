Assam’s Daisy Creating Ripples in the Tinsel Town

NET Bureau, MaumitaMazumdar

Bollywood has become an integral part of the Indian lives. The largest film industry has touched almost the entire world with its charm and ever since its birth has allured dreamers across the country and even abroad. Taking her baby steps to the tinsel town is Daisy Dolley of Assam, who has started her journey in the glamour world.

Daisy was recently seen in the Bollywood movie‘Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Sey’. The film starring Dharmendra, the Deol brothers, Shatrughan Sinha and KritiKharbhandawas the third installment of the ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ franchise with a theatrical release on July 31 last. Daisy was seen playing the role of a legal assistant to the character that actor Rajesh Sharma portrayed.

Daisy began her career as a model and has walked the ramp several times. She has also been a part of the shoot for brands like Fevicol. Prior to landing up the role in YPDPS, she has worked in a Marathi film ABC, which was her first assignment on the big screen.

She has also been part of the small screen and was seen in the daily soap Kundali Bhagya which airs on Zee TV.

Beginning her career as a model for acting with the renowned actors of the industry, Daisy has taken her steps towards her dream and is headstrong to achieve a lot more.

Interacting with Northeast Today she said that she believes in hard work.

“One should never give up on their dreams and one should always strive hard to achieve it. I believe in being simple and living my dreams,” she said.

Northeast Today wishes Daisy a successful future ahead.