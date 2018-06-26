Assam’s Debajit Changmai among the Oscar Academy Members 2018

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited a record number of new members, extending invites to 928 people. Twenty Indian film personalities have been invited as members, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Chopra, Soumitra Chatterjee, Madhabi Mukherjee and Naseeruddin Shah.

Hailing from Sivasagar Changmai has shown his exceptional skills in Sound Designing in the industry and has bagged awards for the same. Along with him, one more sound designer, Biswadeep Chatterjee (3 Idiots, Madras Cafe) has also been extended the invitation.

Two Indian producers have been added to the honour roll: Aditya Chopra, director, producer and founder of Yash Raj Films, and Guneet Monga (TheLunchbox, Haraamkhor). No Indian feature or documentary director or writer has been invited just yet.

Anil Mehta, the cinematographer of Beyond the Clouds and Highway, has also been invited, as has been costume designers Dolly Ahluwalia and Manish Malhotra.