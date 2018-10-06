Assam’s Seven Oil Fields Leased Out to Private Companies

NET Bureau

Assam minister of Mines and Minerals Sum Ronghang, while speaking at the Assam Legislative Assembly on Friday, announced that seven oil fields of Assam have been leased out to private companies as part of the Discovered Small Field Policy of the Central government. While Ramanya Ispat Pvt Ltd and Oil Max Energy Pvt Ltd got two oil fields each, one each went to Vijoyshree Industries Pvt Ltd, IOCL and Mega Engineering and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.

He further said the state government has got a royalty of Rs 1,700 crore from OIL and ONGC last financial year, while the amount of outstanding royalty is on crude oil stands at Rs 3390.22 crore.

In a written reply to a question by MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Ronghang said the state has crude oil reserves of 200 million metric tonnes, which is expected to last 55 years.

Natural gas reserves are estimated at 102815 million cubic meters and are expected to last 49 years. Coal reserves (320 million metric tonnes) are expected to last 100 years while limestone reserves (650 million metric tonnes) would last for 200 years.

Besides, china clay, iron ore, glass sand, sillimanite, granite and fuller’s earth have been discovered in the state but their mining has not yet begun.

The minister pointed out that his department is the second highest revenue earning one in the state, but was plagued with a severe manpower shortage.

“We are not able to collect revenue as we should have due to a shortage of manpower. It is the second highest revenue earning department of the government. The department needs expansion. The department does not have any district office yet,” he added.

SOURCE- Web India