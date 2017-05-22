Assault on Director, Accounts & Pension; Arunachal CM Expresses Shock

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed shock and deep concern over the reported incident of assault on Director, Accounts & Pension Naharlagun by two unidentified miscreants with sophisticated assault rifle and hand grenade in broad daylight on Monday.

The Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary and DGP to pursue the matter and bring it to logical conclusion as it poses serious threat to the security of the state as well as common people.

While speaking to the duo over telephone, Khandu, who is away on tour said that rule of law shall prevail under all circumstances in the state and we will not allow anyone to disrupt the peace of the state. He directed the police chief to nab the culprits immediately and will be dealt with strictly as per law.

Two unidentified criminals with AK-56 rifle entered the office chamber of Director, Accounts & Pension (DAP) and tried to fire the officer on Monday at 1 pm in Sector, Najarlagun. The officer caught hold of the AK-56 from one side and in the process the officer got injuries in his right elbow. At the same time he shouted loudly and the two criminals ran out of the office chamber and spot leaving behind the bag containing an AK-56 rifle and a hand grenade. The officials of the DAP informed the police and police personnel rush to the spot immediately and took custody of the arms and started investigation.

Govt will ensure safety of the all the citizens of the state and especially the govt servants so that they can fearlessly discharge their duties of public service. “Lawlessness, intimidation or use of force for any purpose will never be tolerated” CM assertively said.

He issued directives to the DGP to conduct massive manhunt to nab the perpetrators and award them exemplary punishment. Safety and security of citizens should not be compromised, said the CM while directing the police department to beef up security measures in the state so that the common people continue to have faith on law and order and security system of the state.