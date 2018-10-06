ASSEMBLY ELECTION DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED TODAY BY ELECTION COMMISSION IN MADHYA PRADESH, RAJASTHAN, CHHATTISGARH, MIZORAM

The Election Commission will, on Saturday, announce the dates for the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram. The poll body may also announce the dates for elections in Telangana where the assembly was dissolved last month.

The EC will be holding a press conference to list out the details at 12:30 pm on Saturday.

The EC has already put in place security arrangements for the polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The Union Home Ministry recently ordered the deployment of about 25,000 troops for election duties these states. These paramilitary and state police personnel, part of the additional 250 companies to be sent in for the polls, have been asked to take position by October 15 in states assigned to them.

While the term of the Mizoram Assembly ends on December 15, the terms of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan assemblies are to end on January 5, 2019, January 7 and January 20 respectively.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also dissolved the Assembly nearly nine months before its term was to end paving its way for elections in the state. The Lok Sabha elections are due to be held in April or May 2019.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the key players in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. BJP has been ruling Madhya Pradesh since 2003 after ousting the Digvijaya Singh’s Congress government from power. In Rajasthan, the BJP has been in power since 2013 when it swept the polls by bagging 163 of the 200 assembly seats under the leadership of present Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

