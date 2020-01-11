Assembly nods to separate cadre for Arunachal, adjourns sine die

NET Bureau

The concluding day of four-day Assembly session approved a separate IAS, IPS & IFS cadre for Arunachal Pradesh, raised by Ninong Ering, in a “short duration discussion” and supported by many members.

Responding to opinions of members, Chief Minister Pema Khandu assured that an all-party delegation would be sent to meet Union home minister to place the demand and if required meet the PM. Ninong Ering, raising the issue, said that when Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland & Sikkim have separate cadre why not Arunachal as Goa and Mizoram are also demanding, he said.

“Arunachal borders China, Bhutan & Myanmar while China has been trespassing into Arunachal territory. A separate cadre would negate Chinese claim”, he said, adding AGMUT cadre covering vast areas are posted to Arunachal now.

Speaking on evolution of cadres, he said that there are very talented officers who want to serve this state while many consider it as punishment posting. Citing the example on an IAS officer resigning as he was unwilling to join at Tawang, he said such negative attitude is detrimental to national interest. The civil service originally was formed during colonial era in 1886-87, while AGMUT cadre was formed in 2012. Manipur & Tripura got separate cadre, but Arunachal was excluded for no demand, he disclosed.

Arunachal has largest IAS (37) & IPS (35) officers, second to Delhi, Ering said, adding Arunachal is similarities with Manipur & Tripura while its population has tripled justifying this demand. Separate cadre would help in better conflict resolutions while suiting the federal structure of India, he reasoned.

The present mindset of IAS, IPS & IFS officers towards Arunachal should change. When BJP Govt is ruling in Centre and Arunachal, why cannot separate cadre be given to Arunachal to solve shortage of senior officers? And feeling as Arunachalees would make the difference, he added.

Supporting the move, Dakpe Nidak said that this demand was raised by Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Officers’ Association (APCSOA) when he was president (2009-15) and demanded to raise then IAS strength of 37 to 75. Though he retired in 2015, but the APCSOA team had placed the demand before Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and then state CM Nabam Tuki, who had forwarded it to Union Home Ministry, he said.

The services rendered by APCS officers cannot be same by IAS officers, who try to please CS for better posting. Many times these IAS officers remain absent considering Arunachal as punishment posting, but separate state cadre would think twice to go out of the state and serve the state better, he said, adding this GoAP should move the PM on the issue as he is very attentive towards northeast.

Development is effected without separate cadre, said Balo Raja; Tana Hali Tara said that separate would have apnapan for the state. Kento Jini, a lawyer by profession, said that India Administrative service was created under article 312 sub-section (2) under All India Service Act 1951. The IAS officers being part of national democracy are responsible for forming policies, their implementation, public administration, governance, collect revenue and maintain law and order as executive magistrate, he said.

There are 26 all India Service cadres serving in 5 zones and AGMUT is one of them. But, there are only 3096 IAS officers against requirements of 4926, while IAS officer K Mittal on being posted to Tawang in 2011 had refused to join and resigned. Thus, separate cadre for Arunachal would have numerous benefits, he added.

Arunachal is treated as ‘Kalapani’ though it is part of India, rued Nyato Rigiya while Ojing Tasing, Jikke Tako and Wanglin Lowangdong supported it.

CM Khandu moved Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which was passed by voice vote.

After Ninong Ering demanded creation of Legong District by bifurcating Depi, Detak, Sido and Karang circles from East Siang and Lower Siang Districts for seedy development, members Kento Rina, Lokam Tasar, Wanglin Lowangdong, Nyato Rigiya Industries Minister Tumke Bagra opposed.

Rina said that instead of thinking of better services to may under developed areas, an experienced leader like Ering should not think of new district, Rigiya said before the new children (districts) are grown thinking about new child (district) would be unwise as districts were creating feeling of separation while Tasar said about 2,000 Govt staffs & security personnel serve in Dibang Valley a district having 3,000 to 4,000 population, making their ratio 1:3 or 4. He opposed but suggested to hold a meeting to streamline existing districts, particularly one district covering one Assembly constituency instead of new district creation.

CM Khandu said that from 5 districts during NEFA days the number has risen to 25 now. As creation of new districts involves creation of posts and financial involvement, the House should put a ban on creating anymore districts which creates communal feelings as told by Rigiya. Assuring Ering of proper development of his district, he urged him to withdraw the resolution which Ering did.

Speaker PD Sona lauded all involved, including ministers, MLAs, officers led by chief secretary and media persons for successful conduct of the session and adjourned the House sine die.

Source: The Arunachal Observer