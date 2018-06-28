At Least Five Dead in Mumbai Plane Crash

A chartered aircraft has crashed in a construction site in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar at around 1.30 pm on Thursday killing five including a passerby.

Fire brigades and ambulances have been rushed to the spot. The crash took place near Sarvodaya hospital. It was not immediately known if there were any casualties. Rescue operations are underway and the pilot is believed to be stuck inside the aircraft.

Prapti Pednekar, a resident in the area, said: “there is a lot of smoke and no clarity how many people are inside. The passerby who died when the aircraft crashed was taken away in an ambulance.”

The aircraft is registered VT-UPZ, and is a Beechcraft King Air C90 model. MP Kirit Somaiya, who is at the spot, said one person has been killed in the crash. There is, however, no official confirmation yet.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been pressed into service. More details are awaited.

-The Indian Express