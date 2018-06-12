Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 12 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Responding to Treatment at AIIMS

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Responding to Treatment at AIIMS
June 12
13:47 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, undergoing treatment for urinary tract infection at the AIIMS in Delhi, is responding well and his vital parameters are stable, hospital officials said on Tuesday.

Vajpayee was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday.

“His condition is stable. He is responding to treatment and is on injectable antibiotics. All vital parameters are stable. He will continue to be in hospital till the infection is controlled,” AIIMS media and protocol division chairperson Aarti Vij said.

Vajpayee’s hospitalisation triggered VIP visits including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah and Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday, followed by Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and MDMK leader Vaiko on Tuesday.

A team of senior doctors under the supervision of Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, is conducting the tests on Vajpayee, who is bed-ridden for many years. Guleria, a pulmonologist, has been a personal physician to Vajpayee for long.

The BJP on Monday said Vajpayee was admitted on the advice of doctors for routine check-ups and investigations. Modi called on Vajpayee on Monday evening and interacted with his family. He spoke to doctors and enquired about the former Prime Minister’s health. Modi was at AIIMS for about 50 minutes.

Rahul Gandhi was the first to visit the hospital to check on Vajpayee’s health. Health Minister J.P. Nadda also visited, followed by Amit Shah and Modi.

Vajpayee, 93, who was Prime Minister briefly in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004, retreated from active politics over the last decade due to failing health.

-IANS

Tags
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.