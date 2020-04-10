Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 10 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Athgaon Masjid in Guwahati declared as containment zone

Athgaon Masjid in Guwahati declared as containment zone
April 10
19:54 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET News Desk

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today declared the Athgaon Kabristan Masjid as a containment zone and has sealed the mosque for the next 14 days.

This came after it was found that a religious event was organized here at the Athgaon Kabristan Masjid on March 12, with a congregation of 100 people, and which was also attended by the three COVID 19 positive cases of Assam- this includes the person who expired today at Silchar and two others from Dhubri, who are undergoing treatment.

As per reports no one will be either allowed to enter or exit from the mosque premises for the next 14 days, and whosoever is within the premises their responsibility will be taken by the district administration.

Addressing a press conference at the National Health Mission, NHM Office, Guwahati, the Health Minister said that the Athgaon Masjid is emerging as a hotspot and has been sealed for 14 days. The Minister further added that at least 8 people who returned from Nizamuddin Markaz were present in the event.

Meanwhile, after Spanish Garden Apartment in Zoo Road area in Guwahati, the Athgaon Kabristan Masjid will be the second containment zone in Guwahati, Assam.

So far Assam has reported 29 positive cases of COVID-19

Tags
COVID-19guwahati
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.