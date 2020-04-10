Athgaon Masjid in Guwahati declared as containment zone

NET News Desk

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today declared the Athgaon Kabristan Masjid as a containment zone and has sealed the mosque for the next 14 days.

This came after it was found that a religious event was organized here at the Athgaon Kabristan Masjid on March 12, with a congregation of 100 people, and which was also attended by the three COVID 19 positive cases of Assam- this includes the person who expired today at Silchar and two others from Dhubri, who are undergoing treatment.

As per reports no one will be either allowed to enter or exit from the mosque premises for the next 14 days, and whosoever is within the premises their responsibility will be taken by the district administration.

Addressing a press conference at the National Health Mission, NHM Office, Guwahati, the Health Minister said that the Athgaon Masjid is emerging as a hotspot and has been sealed for 14 days. The Minister further added that at least 8 people who returned from Nizamuddin Markaz were present in the event.

Meanwhile, after Spanish Garden Apartment in Zoo Road area in Guwahati, the Athgaon Kabristan Masjid will be the second containment zone in Guwahati, Assam.

So far Assam has reported 29 positive cases of COVID-19