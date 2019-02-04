Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 04 Feb 2019

Northeast Today

Atleast 251 Cases of ‘Sedition’ Registered in Assam under BJP led Government

Atleast 251 Cases of 'Sedition' Registered in Assam under BJP led Government
February 04
17:32 2019
NET Bureau

Assam Cabinet Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary in the Assam Legislative Assembly said that at least 251 cases of ‘sedition’ have been registered in the State since BJP led-Assam government come to power in 2016.

It is to be mentioned that the Assam Congress leader, Debabrata Saikia enquired about the total number of cases registered under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code in the State since BJP assumed office since May 2016. To which, Patowary informed the Assembly, “There are total 251 cases of sedition have been registered since this government assumed office.”

The highest number of cases were registered in Kokrajhar district (88 cases) and lowest was registered in Biswanath district (5 cases). Patowary also informed that in Chirang 43 cases, in Tinsukia 40 cases and in Dima Hasao 11 Sedition cases have been registered.

0 Comments

