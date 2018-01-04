Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 04 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Atmosphere of Fear in Poll-Bound Tripura, Appoint Micro-Observers: BJP to EC

Atmosphere of Fear in Poll-Bound Tripura, Appoint Micro-Observers: BJP to EC
January 04
17:43 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The BJP on Thursday asked the Election Commission to appoint micro-observers in poll-bound Tripura from outside the CPI(M)-ruled state and deploy maximum paramilitary forces, alleging that an atmosphere of fear was prevailing there.

Only those government officials should be given election duty, who give a declaration that they are not members of any political party or any trade union affiliated to any political outfit, said Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP leader and convener of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), which is part of the BJP-led NDA.

“Micro-observers should be from outside the state because CPI(M) has started giving membership to the state government employees in Tripura. The elections cannot be held with the Left party members inside the booth,” Sarma told reporters outside the Election Commission (EC) office.

Sarma, who is also a minister in the BJP government in Assam, claimed that more than 60 party workers were killed by the ruling CPI(M) in Tripura and there was an atmosphere of fear and threat in the state.

“We (BJP) have requested the Election Commission to deploy maximum paramilitary forces in the state to ensure free and fair elections in the state,” he said. The Left party has been ruling Tripura since 1993. The state has traditionally witnessed a two-way fight between the Congress and the CPI(M).

This time the BJP is trying to emerge as the principal opposition to the ruling Left party. Tenure of the 60-member Tripura Assembly ends in March this year.

-PTI

Tags
Election Commissionmicro-observers
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.