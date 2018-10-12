Arunachal CM Assures to Tackle Flood, Erosion Issues

NET Bureau

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday while addressing a gathering after inaugurating a conference hall at Mebo, dwelled on the importance of good connectivity in the state for tapping potentials in various sectors and boosting economic activities of the state.

“The foothill belt of the state can lead the future of Arunachal economy towards the path of prosperity. The Central government under PM Narendra Modi has taken lots of initiatives in strengthening connectivity in the state and the region. Arunachal Pradesh is set to witness lots of economic activities with good connectivity and completion of vital infrastructure projects,” Khandu said.

The CM further informed that in addition to the Central government initiative under the UDAAN project to provide affordable air connectivity for the general public and boost inflow of tourists, the Arunachal government has also launched the CM Air Connectivity Scheme to connect other uncovered (Advance Landing Grounds) ALGs of Arunachal Pradesh like Aalo, Mechuka, Tuting, Walong etc.

“The foundation stone for airport in Itanagar will be laid in December 2018,” the CM informed.

Referring to need for carrying out railway connectivity works to connect Pasighat and foothill areas, he also sought cooperation of general public, particularly landowners in developmental works.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by GBs of Mebo on immediate measures to address the issue of massive erosion by the Siang, threatening the existence of villages and agricultural land due to the turbidity and unusual waves and the resultant siltation of the river since the last two years, Khandu assured that required funds will be sanctioned on priority adding that he has directed the DC to conduct survey with executing agency within a day or two and submit DPR at the earliest so that flood protection works can completed before the next monsoon season.

“The Government will take all possible steps to address the issue of erosion and flood,” he assured.

“The government has been taking it up with the Centre. GoI’s expert technical team will soon visit the state,” Khandu said while speaking on the long term measures to combat the erosion caused by Siang.

He also appreciated the suggestion put forward by Group Captain Mohanta Panging, VM (Retd) for diverting the Siang from Sigar area.

The State government has also been apprised by Local MLA Lombo Tayeng on the plight of the farmers and the people due to the erosion by the Siang River and dry spell on the drought-like situation which has hit the farming community. Relief measures to mitigate the farming community will be announced shortly after submission of detailed report for suitable relief measures by the chief secretary.