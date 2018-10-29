Aung Faction of NSCN (K) Asks Khango-Led Faction to Drop Name

NET Bureau

The Yung Aung-led NSCN (K) has asked the Khango Konyak-led NSCN (K) to refrain from using the banner and nomenclature of NSCN (K) as this would invite confusion in the minds of the Nagas.

Deputy C-in-C of Aung-led NSCN (K) Niki Sumi, in a recent statement, also urged the Nagas not to be swayed by developments taking place in the ousted Khango group but to have faith in his group’s leadership.

The statement said the NSCN (K) does not have any problem whatsoever with the Khango group holding peace talks or entering into negotiations with any government or organisation.

It maintained that circumstances necessitated impeachment of Konyak as chairman of NSCN (K) and appointment of Aung in his place.

However, the statement said that even after impeachment and providing safe passage for the impeached chairman Konyak, his handful of supporters were claiming to be NSCN (K).

“How can an impeached chairman still claim the chair from which he was unceremoniously removed,” the Aung-led NSCN (K) asked.

However, the Konyak-led NSCN (K) on October 20 reiterated that Konyak is the only legitimate president of the NSCN (K).

In a release, the Konyak-led outfit said the impeachment attempt by “exclusive workers from a Myanmar-Naga tribe bears no constitutional sanctity.”

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune