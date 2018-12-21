AUPSLGSM-2018 Begins Amidst Fanfare

NET Bureau

The Mebo Sub-Divisional Level, 3rd Annual Upper Primary School Level Games & Sports Meet-2018 with an aim to promote sports among students of middle school level students started at Govt. Sec. School, Kiyit playground on Thursday at Pasighat which was declared opened by Mebo MLA cum Advisor to Chief Minister, Lombo Tayeng.

The sports extravaganza includes football for boys and girls, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho including track events like Long Jump, High Jump, 100-meter race, 400-meter race and Relay race for both boys and girls. The Sub-Divisional level sports meet is being conducted after cluster level smaller events in three clusters in 3 locations dividing schools into 3 groups. The winner and runner-up of all the 3 clusters are participating in this central event at Kiyit.

While gracing the inaugural day as Chief Guest, Lombo Tayeng, 39th Mebo MLA cum Advisor to Chief Minister advised the students to excel in co-curricular activities like sports also which is a major career option today. He also appreciated the effort of organizing committee as the fruits of the AUPSLGSM are being started visibly by some of the students qualifying in the sports and participating in the National and state level sports events. Tayeng, who has been funding this, sports events since its start during 2016 assured more assistance and funding for larger and better growth of sports among the students and youths of Mebo.

However, he cautioned some students asking for monetary helps in the name of sports but indulges into pleasure activities. He also advised the student communities to be exemplary in whatever they do, be it in academic studies or in sports while shunning away any kind of addictions which is ruining the career of many students today.

Meanwhile, Bodong Yirang, Retd. Director Elementary Education, Chairman, Annual Upper Primary School Level Games & Sports Meet said that, the students are meaningfully taking advantage of the sports event being organized for the growth of sports among the students and youths of Mebo Sub-Division. “We are happy that students are now inclined towards sports while shunning away bad activities and the taking of the same events by Government next year will possibly give newer and better fields to students in the sports erena”, added Yirang while also nostalgic moment of those veteran footballers who represented the District or the state in NEFA and national level during 1960s to 1980s who were awarded today with five veteran posthumously.

Late Eppel Pertin, Late Odiyang Tayeng, Late Nyonggom Borang, Late Reluk Lego and Late Onyok Rome were awarded posthumously while Shri Ngitem Megu, Shri Kokyon Yirang and Shri Kakong Rome for their representing Mebo, East Siang and Arunachal Pradesh in the then NEFA Football tournament during 1960, Subroto Mukherjee Cup and All India XXVI Autumn Sports Meet 1979 etc. On the occasion, three girls and four boys footballers were also felicitated for playing in State and National level football in recent time.

The final event of the sporting extravaganza will conclude on Saturday.