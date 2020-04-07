Aussie cricketers ‘sucked up’ to Virat Kohli & Co to protect IPL deals: Michael Clarke

Australian cricketers were so keen on protecting their lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) deals that they felt “scared” of sledging India captain Virat Kohli and his teammates during a particular period and instead “sucked up” to them, former skipper Michael Clarke has claimed.

India and Australia have had some memorable bilateral duels but Clarke felt that whenever the Australians would face India, their eyes would be trained on the cash-rich league which is played in April-May every year.

“Everybody knows how powerful India are in regards to the financial part of the game, internationally or domestically with the IPL,” Clarke told Big Sports Breakfast.

“I feel that Australian cricket, and probably every other team over a little period, went the opposite and actually sucked up to India. They were too scared to sledge Kohli or the other Indian players because they had to play with them in April (in the IPL),” the World Cup winning Australian skipper said dropping a bombshell.

Source: Times Of India