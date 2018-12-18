Australia Defeat India by 146 Runs in Perth Test

NET Bureau

Coming into the last day of the Test, Australia needed just five wickets for victory and India was hunting a less realistic 175 runs to win.

Play lasted just over an hour on Tuesday, with Mitchell Starc (3-46), Pat Cummins (2-25) and Nathan Lyon (3-39) claiming the necessary scalps in a hurry as the hosts bounced back from their heartbreaking first-Test defeat in Adelaide.

With hopes of going up 2-0 already slim to start day five, India’s chances took another blow in the sixth over of the day when Hanuma Vihari (28) popped a Starc ball to Marcus Harris on the leg side.

That wicket exposed India’s long tail and left unpredictable wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (30) as the only recognised batsman available to guide them home.

His less than level-headed approach was never going to be a recipe for a long, measured, match-saving innings and he too was back in the pavilion after trying to slap Lyon over the leg side only to find the hands of a diving Peter Handscomb.

Australia’s second innings had been ended by some terrifying short bowling on day four and Starc struck back with a frightening spell of his own, hitting Umesh Yadav (2) in the helmet before claiming a caught and bowled as the number eight tried to protect himself.

There were no runs for India’s nine, 10 and 11, as Cummins came on and quickly had Ishant Sharma caught behind and Jasprit Bumrah caught and bowled.

That wicket not only ended the Test, not only squared this series at 1-1, but also ended a winless run of six Tests, dating back to the first Test of that fateful series in South Africa in March.

Despite a brilliant battling century from Indian captain Virat Kohli in India’s first dig, off spinner Lyon was named man of the match for his match haul of 8-106, including Kohli’s vital scalp in the second innings.

Lyon’s performance was something of a surprise considering the greentop pitch offered up for the inaugural five-day game at Perth Stadium.

Captain Tim Paine said it was a dream to be able to “throw him the ball in any conditions, at any end, any time against any batter”.

Paine also admitted he was feeling relief more than anything else after his first win as skipper.

“The first Test win has taken a while since everything that’s happened,” he said.

“[I'm] really proud of all our players and staff. We have worked really hard and internally we know we can keep getting better and we have been improving over the last few months.

“It is really good to get a little bit of reward.”

SOURCE: ABC

Image Credit: ABC