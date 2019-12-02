Australia vs Pakistan: David Warner’s wife quotes Mahatma Gandhi to praise triple centurion

NET Bureau

Australia opener David Warner etched his name into history books as he struck a magnificent triple century against Pakistan in the second Test in Adelaide. Warner broke multiple records and set new ones during his unbeaten 335 in the pink ball Test. Following his unbelievable innings, wife Candice paid tribute to the southpaw by quoting Mahatma Gandhi. Candice took to social media to laud David Warner and her post read: “Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from a indomitable will. (Mahatma Gandhi) It’s not important what other people believe about you. It’s only important what you believe about yourself.”



Warner went past Don Bradman and Mark Taylor’s 334-run mark, becoming the second highest scorer for Australia after Matthew Hayden’s 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003.

Warner also broke Don Bradman’s 88-year-old record for the highest score at the Adelaide Oval. Bradman had scored 299 in 1931-32, which remained the highest individual score at Adelaide Oval till Warner took matters in his own hands.

Warner also became the second batsman to hit a triple century after Pakistan captain Azhar Ali in a pink ball Test. Warner, however, went past Ali to register the highest score in a day/night Test.

Warner’s 335* is also the highest score by any batsman against Pakistan in a Test match. Warner bettered Virender Sehwag’s 309 in Multan in 2004.

Warner is the first player since India’s Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series.

Source: Hindustantimes