Sat, 06 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Avicii’s Third Album to be Released Posthumously by his Family

Avicii’s Third Album to be Released Posthumously by his Family
April 06
13:19 2019
NET Bureau

Avicii’s family is to release his third album posthumously after one of his closest collaborators helped complete his nearly finished songs.

The Swedish DJ, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was working on pieces before his death in Muscat, Oman, in 2018.

Instead of turning to big-name artists, Avicii’s family enlisted the help of people he previously worked with to complete the album. Collaborators used notes, emails and texts about the music to complete the work.

Money from sales will go to the Tim Bergling Foundation, which was set up by his family to support people and organisations in the field of mental illness and suicide prevention.

The album, called TIM, will be released on 6 June.

 

Source: skynews

