Avoid poppy cultivation, play games to be healthy: Minister Nemcha Kipgen

NET Bureau

Attending the closing ceremony of Tujang Area Youth Association 42nd annual sports meet on Friday at Kholjang playground, Social welfare minister Nemcha Kipgen exhorted the people to play games and sports to be healthy and avoid poppy cultivation.

The minister attended the occasion as chief guest while MES, ZEO Kangpokpi, Lhingneikim Kipgen and AI, SHADC-Kpi, Tingnu Kipgen attended as guest of honour and functional president respectively.

“Tujang area is a blessed land and the people dwelling here must not pollute it with poppy. Rather, games and sports should be promoted for healthy living and bright future as Manipur is the powerhouse of various sports,” said Nemcha.

The minister further said, she came to give a message to all the village chiefs of Tujang areas of promoting healthier occupation and challenge them in stopping the practice of poppy cultivation.

Nemcha continued that for alternative means of livelihood, the people can avail various options to be provided by her department under National Cooperative Development Corporation besides piggery and Mithun farming.

Nemcha pointed out that the practice of illegal poppy cultivation gain popularity among the people owing to selfishness and trying to make easy money. Such actions are also against the doctrine of Christianity, she said while adding that Tujang people must put efforts “to enrich our gifted beautiful land according to the will of God.”

The Minister further said that sports give a person not only a physical fitness but also a healthy ways of living. Therefore, the youth must focus on promoting games and sports in the areas so that they are prevented from indulging in unhealthy activities.

Tujang area comprising of more 30-40 villages organised a sports meet in the month January every year under the aegis of Tujang Area Youth Association.

The final match between Chaljang Group and Ebenezer Football Club was kicked off after inspection of players by the minister and other dignitaries. The champion had to be decided via tie break after a 1-1 draw in the regulation time.

Lamgoulen of Ebenezer FC found the opener in the 25th minutes before Lalminlen of Chaljang Group found the equaliser in the 41st minutes. In the penalty shootout, Chaljang Group managed to convert four goals while Ebenezer FC could convert only 3 goals. Chaljang Group lifted the Champion trophy with a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

The runner up Ebenezer FC had to contend with the runner up trophy and cash prize of Rs 5,000. Women’s Volleyball Champion Bolsang Youth Club (A) Team received a cash prize of Rs 3,000 with a trophy. For Under-13 football champion, H Vengnom Kids Club received cash prize of Rs 2,000 with a trophy. Cultural dance from various cultural troupes and a Lamkol dance marked the occasion.

Source: Imphal Free Press