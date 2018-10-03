Awareness program on IPR for School Children organized at Tezpur University

As part of the Silver Jubilee Celebration of Tezpur University and Decadal Existence of the Intellectual Property Rights Cell of the University, a special workshop on IPR was conducted for school children’s in Tezpur University campus on 1st October, 2018. Schools from Tezpur town and villages in and around Tezpur University participated. As many as 256 students attended the programme that was organized in collaboration with Cell for IPR Promotion and Management (CIPAM), a professional body under the aegis of Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), Govt. of India.

It is noteworthy to mention here that this programme was a maiden event in this region of the country at school level to facilitate students, teachers and educators realize the importance of Intellectual Property Rights and to orient them towards an IP conscious ecosystem. With National Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Policy in place from May 2016, the Government of India has been undertaking several IPR awareness programmes across the country, under the flagship of CIPAM, for schools. The key focus of every such initiative is to nurture creativity and the ability to innovate from a young age and to become conscious of its protection through various IPR tools.

Prof. Pritam Deb, Coordinator, TUIPR Cell delivered the welcome address, Prof. V.K. Jain, Vice Chancellor, Tezpur University inaugurated the programme. Ms. Divya Srinivasan,IPR Consultant, CIPAM, deliberated on “IPR Awareness for School Children”. A quick summary of the proceedings was provided in Assamese by Dr. Juri B. Saikia, Research Officer, IPR Cell followed by a vote of thanks.